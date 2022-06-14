Much like the Blue Fairy in the Disney classic, “Pinocchio,” Shrivers Hospice Foundation specializes in making the dreams of hospice patients come true — one wish upon a star at a time...
One such hospice patient, Eleanor Smith of Nelsonville, recently got to experience SHF’s {span}magnanimity first hand- literally{/span} from her head to her feet-when they granted her wish to have a spa day.
On May 18, Smith was escorted to Attractions Hair & Nail Salon, located at 19 N. Court Street. During her visit to the salon, Smith got her hair cut and styled and had a gel manicure and pedicure.
Manager, Troy Bolin, stated the entire experience was coordinated by Shrivers Pharmacy Chief Marketing Officer Jessica Sabine.
Sabine did not respond to recent requests for an interview with The Messenger.
Bolin recalled, “It was Eleanor’s wish to have an old fashioned spa day — so she could feel like she did years ago when she used to get her hair and nails done.” He added, “I even came in early and got her some flowers to make the day even more special for her.”
As for the results, Bolin stated, “She was very happy and felt like her old self again. My staff and I were equally as happy to help be a part of making Eleanor’s wish come true.”
Overall, Bolin described Smith’s makeover as, “Just a real feel good day for everyone involved.”
In 2018, Shrivers Hospice Foundation officially became an offshoot of Shrivers Hospice located at 601 Underwood Street, Zanesville. According to their official Facebook page, SH’s mission is to “provide a level of care that speaks to itself.”
The inspiration for this foundation was a particular hospice patient named, “Art.” As the story goes, one day Art shared his history as an aviator with one of his caregivers. Eventually stories relating his love of flying reached Shrivers Pharmacy & Hospice owner, John Coler.
As a result, a plan was set into motion for Art to take a ride in the same type of model aircraft that he had piloted back when he was younger.
Hence, what started out as a single act of kindness for a beloved patient planted the proverbial seed for what was to become Shrivers Hospice Foundation, and a special program entitled, “Someday is Today.” The mission of this program is centered around creating bucket list-inspired experiences for hospice patients.
{span}Shrivers Pharmacy has a history that dates back to 1979 when the first pharmacy was opened in McConnelsville. What started out as a single store developed into a chain of pharmacies that has locations throughout Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia.{/span}
{span}For more information about Shrivers Hospice Foundation contact Shrivers Pharmacy CMO, Jessica Sabine, at 740-294-6314 or Jsabine@shriverspharmacy.com.{/span}
