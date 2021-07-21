Guest speaker Pastor Casper Haughton will be speaking during the 11 a.m. Saturday worship service at the Athens Seventh Day Adventist Church at 171 Morris Ave. in Athens.
A vegetarian potluck will follow the service. Call 740-594-2115 if you have any questions.
