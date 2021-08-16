Katarina Mecarova of Guysville, Ohio, was recently enrolled into Marietta College’s Physician Assistant Graduate Program, a program which began in 2002 through a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The 26-month program began in June with thirty-six students making up the program’s 19th class.
Mecarova is scheduled to earn a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies in July 2023. She previously earned an undergraduate degree from Ohio University.
The master’s program is designed to help meet the need for qualified health care providers, by choosing individuals who have the academic, clinical, and interpersonal aptitudes necessary for education as physician assistants.
The program is broken into two phases — didactic and clinical. The didactic phase begins with classroom and lab experiences in the basic medical sciences and clinical medicine. The clinical phase, which includes the capstone project, is designed to provide instruction in the clinical setting by physicians and PA preceptors.
