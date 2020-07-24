The Haga Mission Church will be hosting an all day meeting on July 26. At 10 a.m. there will be preaching by Brother Steve Skiletts, from noon to 1:30 p.m. there will be a lunch, please bring a covered dish. At 2 p.m. there will be preaching by Brother John Butcher.

Pastor Stan West invites all to join. For more information call 740-818-2988.

