Matison Haggy, of Chauncey, has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 Summer semester at Kent State University.
A total of 344 Kent State University full-time students were named to the Dean’s List for superior academic achievement during the 2020 Summer semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.
