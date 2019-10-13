Adele Hanson may be retired but she certainly has not slowed down and Athens Food Rescue is lucky to have her. She does so much for the organization that making her Volunteer of the Month is hardly sufficient recognition.
Most weeks Hanson works five shifts, picking up donated food and delivering it someplace to feed the hungry. In addition, she serves as the AFR vice president and often gives talks to various community groups and classes and represents AFR on the Athens County Hunger Task Force.
Athens Food Rescue fights food insecurity in the area, at the same time diverting food from landfills. Volunteers take food to various participating groups who host free meals for community members and operate food pantries.
“I’m also the food safety trainer for all volunteers,” said Hanson. “Every volunteer attends a one-hour food safety training so I get to meet each of our awesome volunteers.”
This past spring, Hanson initiated a new outreach to Ohio University Greek chapter houses. Many of the larger houses have kitchens.
“I contacted many of the house directors and chefs regarding surplus food at the end of the school year,” said Hanson. “The response was wonderful. Several hundred pounds of food was picked up and distributed to local nonprofits.”
The retired inspector for the Athens City-County Health Department has been interested in food insecurity for many years. She’s been with Athens Food Rescue since the beginning of the organization.
Hanson is also involved with several other local hunger initiatives. She coordinates volunteers for a mobile food pantry once a month for Lutheran Social Services at The Plains United Methodist Church and she organizes the CROP Hunger Walk in Athens.
To find out more about AFR or becoming a volunteer, visit www.athensfoodrescue.com.
