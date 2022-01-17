Hocking Athens Perry Community Action will be able to extend their water and wastewater bill payment assistance plan throughout most of this year.
Bill payment assistance is made possible through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, which is administered by the Ohio Department of Development and made possible through the American Rescue Plan.
To receive assistance, individuals seeking support must have water/wastewater service that is disconnected, or have received a disconnect notice, need to establish new service, or to transfer service. The maximum benefit amount is up to $750 for water, $750 for wastewater, or $1,500 if the water and wastewater are combined.
The program began Dec. 13, 2021 and will run until Sept. 30, 2022.
