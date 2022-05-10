LOGAN – Free meals will once again be made available to eligible area children this summer.
The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of the Hocking, Athens, Perry, Community Action, (HAPCAP) will be participating in the Summer Rural Delivery Meals Program. Families with children who meet the income requirements of 200 percent of the federal poverty level, and live within Athens, Gallia, Lawrence, Jackson, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, and Washington Counties will be able to pick up free meals during the summer.
This program is made possible through the support of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.
“This program is coming at a really critical time,” Bloom said. She explained that SNAP benefits through the Public Health Emergency are running out and families will have less money than they are used to having when the benefits expire.
The Southeast Ohio Foodbank has been provided a limited number of boxes to distribute each week. Therefore, applications will be approved on a first-come, first-serve basis. Your child may be placed on a waiting list if all slots have been filled before their application is received.
Kids will receive two free breakfasts and nine free lunches each week, for ten weeks, to eat at home. Each food box will contain one 32 oz. shelf-stable milk. All food in the box is shelf-stable.
“Shelf-stable food is food that doesn’t need to be refrigerated,” director of development for HAPCAP and the Southeast Ohio Foodbank, Eva Bloom, said. “Even, milk can be stored in room temperature settings if packaged properly,”
Meals can be picked up by the child, a parent or guardian, or another adult designated by the parent on the enrollment form. Please leave a note on your enrollment form with the names of any other adults that have permission to pick up the box on your behalf.
The distribution sites will be located at South Elementary (Morgan), Trimble Middle-Elementary, and Nelsonville-York Elementary.
The meals will be available for pick up at South Elementary every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until noon, starting June 7 and ending August 9. At Nelsonville-York, meals will be available every Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until noon, starting June 8 and ending August 10. At Trimble Middle Elementary pick-up time for the meals is every Thursday, 10 a.m. until noon, starting June 9 and ending August 11.
To enroll your child, please complete the application, which can be found at hapcap.org/rural-delivery-meals-program/ and return it to Rose Frech, Southeast Ohio Foodbank Director, rose.frech@hapcap.org.
“We will take applications until all our slots are filled,” Bloom said. “It is first come, first served, but definitely anyone who has the need can enroll.”
For more information, please contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank by calling (740) 385-6813. For information on all other HAPCAP programs, please contact Valerie Keeney at valerie.keeney@hapcap.org, or (740) 767-4500.
