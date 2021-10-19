The deadline is fast-approaching for families seeking to access the Expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC). The American Rescue Plan, which passed in March, temporarily increased the CTC to provide monthly payments to families with children ($250 for children under age 6 and $300 for children ages 6-17). Nearly all families with children are eligible.
The CTC has proven beneficial in drastically reducing child poverty, by providing money directly to families. Survey data demonstrates that most families are using the payments to buy food, clothing, and school-related items. Recent data indicate that the tax credit can reduce child poverty by 40%, and that the first round of payments led to a significant decrease in food insecurity. While the current extension expires at the end of this year, many advocates and legislators are pushing to make it permanent.
While many families have been receiving their payments automatically, some are missing out! Individuals who don’t file taxes or who have not otherwise provided their information to the IRS may not be receiving their payments.
The deadline to apply for 2021 is Nov. 15. Individuals can complete a simplified tax return at GetCTC.org in order to receive their payments.
Through funding provided by The Children’s Defense Fund-Ohio, HAPCAP is conducting outreach to promote the CTC and can also provide information and direct application assistance to individuals seeking to apply. Please reach out to Lydia Dunn at Lydia.dunn@hapcap.org or (740) 270-3247
