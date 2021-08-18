Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) is still scheduling appointments for its 2021 Summer Crisis Program, which provides eligible households with a one-time benefit to assist with electric utility bills, central air conditioning repairs, and air conditioning unit and/or fan purchases.
The program is open until Sept. 30, 2021. Households may call (740) 868-1908 to schedule their appointments. Appointments will be conducted over the phone, but if requested, HAPCAP will arrange for in-person accommodations.
Household income must be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and household’s must have at least one additional eligibility criteria listed below:
- A household member who is age 60 or older.
- A household member has a documented medical condition verified by a licensed medical professional who is qualified under Ohio law to write prescriptions.
- A household member that was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months. May provide a written statement as proof of medical diagnosis.
- Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) customers are eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.
- A household’s electric utility has a disconnect notice, has been shut off, or new electric service is being established for the household.
These households may also receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan or central air conditioning repairs, if the household can maintain electric service for 30 days.
The maximum benefit amounts for the 2021 program are $500 for customers of regulated utilities and $800 for customers of unregulated utilities (municipal utilities or cooperatives). Air conditioning units and/or fans may only be provided to eligible customers who have not received an air conditioning unit or fan in the last three years.
For this year, the utility assistance benefit is separate from the additional benefit. Households may receive the maximum utility assistance benefit towards their electric bill and still receive an additional benefit (i.e., central air conditioner repair, air conditioner unit, and/or fan).
For more information on the Summer Crisis Program, please call Robin Hampton, Community Services Coordinator, at (740) 767-4500 or email info@hapcap.org.
For more information on any of HAPCAP’s programs, please contact Claire Gysegem, Public Relations Coordinator, at (740) 767-1023, or email claire.gysegem@hapcap.org.
