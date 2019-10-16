The Ohio University Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Anna Harvey to a three-year term as a national trustee during its Oct. 11 meeting.
An Athens native, Harvey is a 1988 graduate of the Honors Tutorial College and obtained her master’s (1990) and Ph.D. (1995) from Princeton University. She is the director of the Public Safety Lab, professor in the Department of Politics and an affiliated professor of law at New York University (NYU).
At NYU, Dr. Harvey previously served as interim dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and as chairwoman of the Department of Politics.
“On behalf of the full Board, I am very excited to welcome Anna Harvey to the Ohio University Board of Trustees,” Board Chairman Dave Scholl said. “As Ohio University re-imagines its general education curriculum, integrates its regional campuses through OneOHIO, and accelerates the execution of a new Strategic Framework, we are excited to add an established and accomplished professor to our ranks. We believe Dr. Harvey will add valuable insights and perspectives to her alma mater and her fellow Trustees that will support a thoughtful and robust execution of the changes sought by many of the new initiatives.”
Harvey served on the Board of Visitors for the Honors Tutorial College from 2013-2016. She also earned the 2011 Outstanding Alumna Award for the college and the 1996 Outstanding Alumna Award from the Ohio University Department of Political Science. She has also published three books on politics.
Dr. Harvey fills the position formerly held by National Trustee John Gainor.
“We are thrilled to now have Dr. Harvey serving as a National Trustee. I know that we will benefit greatly from her wisdom and experience,” OU President M. Duane Nellis said.
