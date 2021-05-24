SEARCY, AR – Nathaniel Hawes of The Plains is one of more than 700 students who received a diploma at Harding University's Spring commencement ceremonies May 7-8, 2021.
Hawes received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, Honors College and University College.
University President David Burks presented the diplomas to the graduates.
