Federal Hocking High School is proud to announce that Cora “Sky” Roman has been elected to serve on Business Professionals of America, Ohio Association’s 2020-2021 state officer team as the state Parliamentarian.
Sky is currently a sophomore and has been a member of BPA for the last two years, where she has served as a local officer. This year Sky won the Region 2 Prepared Speech competition. She also serves as the co-captain of the FedHock esports team and is a member of the marching band and drama club.
The Business Professionals of America, Ohio Association, is the largest state association with approximately 9,800 middle level, secondary and post-secondary members. Sky and thirteen other members were selected to run for six state officer positions. Because of social distancing, this year’s officer candidates uploaded videos of their candidate speeches online, and voting delegates from across Ohio cast their ballots electronically.
The mission of Business Professionals of America is to contribute to the preparation of global professionals through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills. The Ohio Association, has a long history as a Career-Technical Student Organization providing members with opportunities for growth through education, competition, community service and personal development. The organization works with students at the middle, secondary, and post-secondary levels pursuing careers in business management, information technology, finance, office administration and other related fields.
The school says they are proud of Sky’s accomplishments and wish her much success in the coming year.
