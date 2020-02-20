Healthy Hoops
Buy Now

As part of AmeriHealth Caritas’ Healthy Hoops program, Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and former Harlem Globetrotter Joe Richmond talk to children about the importance of exercise and proper nutrition.

Athens County children were treated to a day of basketball with former Harlem Globetrotter Joe Richmond when children’s health program Healthy Hoops was held Monday, Feb. 17 at the Athens Community Center.

More than 200 local children participated in the program sponsored by AmeriHealth Caritas. The day consisted of basketball clinics with Richmond and members of the Hocking College basketball team, health workshops and screenings, as well as a community dinner.

Healthy Hoops is a national program that teaches families how to understand and manage asthma and related conditions. One out of ten children in Ohio suffer from asthma.

Load comments