Herman Humphrey Scholarship announced Submitted Report Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 3 min ago The Plains Alumni Association is seeking applications for the annual Humphrey Scholarship.Any student who is related to someone who once attended the old The Plains schools (pre-1968) is eligible. The scholarship is in honor of the long-time administrator and is for $1,000.Application forms can be picked up at the guidance office at Athens High School and must be submitted by the first Monday in April.Anyone who would like to donate to this scholarship can send donations to Angela Anderson, 8959 Lavelle Rd., Athens, OH 45701.
