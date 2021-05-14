The annual Herman Humphrey Scholarship, sponsored by The Plains Alumni Association is awarding two scholarships this year. To be eligible, a graduating senior must be a descendant of someone who once attended The Plains Schools (pre 1968). The scholarship is usual $1,000, but this year is awarding $1,500 and $500.
This year’s $1,500 recipient is T.J. Vogt of Alexander High School. T.J. is the grandson of Patsy Bryan Morris Brown, a 1956 The Plains graduate. T.J. has been accepted to Ohio University, where he will enter the College of Business.
The $500 scholarship goes to Carmen Shuttleworth, a 2021 graduate of Logan High School. Carmen is the granddaughter of David and Linda McWilliams McAllister who graduated from The Plains in 1962 and 1963 respectively. Carmen plans to attend either Ohio University or Bowling Green were she plans to study environmental biology.
Applications for this scholarship can be obtained in the guidance office at Athens High School, and must be received by the first Monday in April. Donations for the scholarship can be sent to Angela Anderson, 8959 Lavelle Rd., Athens, OH 45701 or to Teresa Scleter, 11 South Clinton St., The Plains, 45780.
