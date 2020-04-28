Herron Linscott, a senior at Federal Hocking High School is the recipient of the 2020 Herman Humphrey scholarship. The scholarship is sponsored by The Plains Alumni Association. It carries a $1,000 stipend, and is given annually to a descendant of a former student of The Plains schools prior 1968. Herron is the great-great-granddaughter of Maude Michael and the granddaughter of Jeff Linscott, who attended The Plains until the merger with Athens in 1967.
Herron will enroll at Ohio University this fall where she will work toward a BSW degree.
Applications for the scholarship can be obtained at the guidance office at Athens High School, and must be received by the first Monday in April of the graduation year. Donations for this scholarship can be sent to Bob Finnearty, P.O. Box, 418, Chauncey, OH 45719.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.