Alexander Taylor, of Nelsonville, has been chosen to receive a $2,000 scholarship from Foresters Financial, a fraternal life insurer. With the award, Taylor is also eligible to receive up to $8,000 over four years.
The Foresters competitive academic scholarships are awarded annually to 250 students in the U.S. and Canada. They are granted to those who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their contributions towards charitable activities within their communities and have consistently excelled academically.
The scholarships can be awarded for up to four years for students pursuing undergraduate study at accredited two or four-year colleges/universities or vocational/technical schools.
Taylor has chosen to attend Ohio University in the fall. He earned his scholarship due to academic achievement and, importantly, time spent volunteering at the Parade of the Hills festival.
Foresters Financial President and CEO Jim Boyle said, “On behalf of Foresters, I’d like to thank and congratulate Alexander for his contributions to his local community. We are pleased to be able to reward Alexander with this scholarship, and we wish his every success as he pursues his studies. At Foresters, giving back is deeply engrained in our values and Alexander has displayed that he lives these principles in supporting his community.”
