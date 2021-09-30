Dear Heloise: I have enjoyed your column and books for many years. Regarding the constant phone calls: They almost drove me crazy, so I became proactive. I went online and purchased a telephone with a "call block" button. They are very reasonably priced and worth every penny.
If the caller is not a name that you recognize or just looks weird, by all means, do not answer!
When you pick up the phone and it is a scam call, you have told them that this is a good number, and you will get more and more calls. No one who has good intentions or knows you should shy away from your answering machine. Use it!
Program the phone numbers of the people who call you, such as family, friends, doctors and regular businesses, in your phone's phone book. (It is easy to do; just follow the prompts.) Then you will see in an instant if it is someone you know who is calling you. Some businesses' employees use their own cellphones to call. Again, if it is a legitimate call, they will leave a message.
Answering a ringing phone is a natural thing we all grew up with. But sadly, to gain peace and quiet, we must no longer give in to the temptation. There is not a reason in the world to answer a call you do not recognize, or if you do, to engage in a conversation.
My motto: My phone, my rules. Good luck! Your life will be happier. — Nancy Lukunich in Simi Valley, Calif.
If you smell gas in your home
Dear Readers: Natural gas leaks can happen. If your home's underground pipelines or outdoor service line gets damaged, it can cause a leak. Here's how to recognize a leak and what to do.
If you smell a rotten egg odor, hear a hissing sound or see a flare, you most likely have a leak. Get out of your house ASAP. Do not call from your home or go back inside for any reason, until the gas company gives the OK. — Heloise
Sound off: Going green and paperless
Dear Heloise: Without any notice on the TV news or in the newspapers, the United States Postal Service once again increased the rate of first class postage from 55 cents to 58 cents per letter.
I am boycotting the continuous increase of first class postage by paying my bills online. My banker was very helpful and showed me how to pay my bills online electronically, and the bank will pay my bills from my account.
I am also sending greetings along with messages to family and friends exclusively by emails and free electronic greeting cards. Surprisingly, a bank recently offered me a one-time $5 statement credit to go paperless for all of my monthly bank statements and credit card invoices. I welcomed the offer and gladly accepted it.
I am also contacting other financial institutions, insurance companies and utility companies to offer the same. Not only will it save on postage, but also on the cost to print and recycle all of the paper. This will help our fragile environment. Please encourage your readers to do the same by signing up to go paperless and to ask for statement credits. Going green and paperless! — Fred Fix, via email
Fred, this is certainly a trend today in our rapidly changing world. — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
