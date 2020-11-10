Dear Readers: With the holidays upon us and many Americans facing hardship from the devastating effects of the pandemic, now is the time to help those in need by donating to your city’s food bank.
The most wanted items that food banks are looking for include canned goods such as vegetables, beans, chili, soups, tuna and chicken. They also need cereal, rice, pasta, boxed macaroni and cheese, complete boxed meals, baby food, powdered milk, applesauce, bags of potatoes or apples and juice boxes. In other words, foods that have a long shelf life.
Personal hygiene products and toiletries such as toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, etc., are also in demand.
You can get into the spirit of giving by organizing a food drive at church or school using the COVID-19 safety protocols of mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent handwashing.
Cash donations are always appreciated, too. — Heloise
Tech Talk Tuesday
Dear Heloise: When I look up information on a website, I always perform two searches. Sometimes different information comes up the second time. It’s worth those extra few seconds. — Terri in Indiana
Copier Etiquette
Dear Heloise: Somebody hung a sign in the copier room with the following admonitions and Do’s and Dont’s:
Do:
Restock the paper when necessary.
Recycle unused or extra papers.
Ask for help if needed.
Speak with love and kindness to the machine (gets a laugh from the staff).
Don’t:
Ignore technical difficulties.
Start a job and walk away.
Leave your originals behind.
Love your column. — Becky in Texas
Hair Aware
Dear Heloise: Your hair’s thickness refers to how thick each individual strand is. Your hair’s density refers to how many hairs you have on your head. People get these terms confused. — F.D., via email
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
