Dear Heloise: In a recent column, a reader mentioned finding an app whereby television viewing was possible on their smartphone. You mentioned that was great, but you were restricted to the small screen. Actually, that might not be true.
Many phones have the ability to "cast" what is on the screen to a smart TV. This allows the video on the phone to be watched on the larger screen of the television. Tablets frequently have this ability too, as well as direct cabling ability if they have the appropriate output on the tablet, an HDMI port.
One might need the assistance of someone more tech savvy to set this up, but it is not difficult at all. — David, via email
Dear Heloise: I'm interested in a laptop computer. What are some features I should look for? — Helen in Colorado
Helen, choosing the right laptop computer for you requires many considerations. What will you be using it for: playing games, downloading videos and photos, creating documents, visiting social media sites? How you plan to use a laptop will determine how much memory you'll need and how much processing speed you will require. You'll also want to consider battery life, especially if you'll be away from a power source for very long.
Before you decide, do your research and talk with a knowledgeable computer salesperson about choosing the right laptop for your needs and budget. — Heloise
Dear Heloise: Your column is appreciated, but it almost always misuses the word "recycle." Examples of recycling are crushing/melting glass to make new glass products, crushing/melting aluminum cans to make new metal products, melting plastic jugs to make carpeting, etc. People put items in bins to be recycled, but they don't generally do recycling in their homes.
What you are usually promoting is "reuse." Please see the definitions of the following: reduce, reuse and recycle.
Reducing is cutting back on the amount of trash we make; reusing is finding a new way to use an item so that we don't have to throw it out; and recycling is breaking down the material to manufacture new goods.
Please help us educate the public about the three steps to a better environment! — Vale D.W., via email
Dear Heloise: When I color my hair, I don't like getting the color all over my neck as the hair being treated touches the skin. I simply fasten an old sock around my neck with a safety pin, and my neck stays stain-free. -- Christi, via email
Dear Heloise: How do you restore the fluffiness to terrycloth bath towels that have developed some stiffness over time from their use? -- Stuart, via email
Stuart, this should solve your problem. Wash the bath towels with no detergent, but instead, add 1 cup of ammonia, then run the towels through a second rinse cycle. — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
