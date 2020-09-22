Dear Readers: In a column last week we discussed what should go in your safe deposit box. Today, the subject is what should stay out of the safe deposit box. Let’s check it:
• Your original Will and Letters of Instruction — When you die, the bank will secure your safe deposit box, and the executor will have to affirm their right to access your information.
• Cash — If you need it in a hurry, you may not be able to get at it. Put cash in an interest-bearing checking or savings account.
• Passport — In case of an emergency trip, you might not be able to get it quickly.
• Spare keys — Since you can only get into the bank during certain hours, it’s best to leave an extra house key with a trusted neighbor or family member.
• Anything illegal, combustible or dangerous — It’s probably against bank regulations.
Your bank representative will supply you with the rules and regulations of safe deposit boxes. Read the information carefully and ask questions. — Heloise
FYI: The nomenclature: Safe deposit box or safety deposit box? Each is acceptable.
Tech Tuesday
Dear Readers: Here is one way wire frauds and fake money transfers happen:
In attempts to gain access to bank accounts in the United States, scammers, primarily from other countries, will attempt to defraud good-hearted, lonely and vulnerable people who they find on dating websites.
The scammer will romance and sweet-talk someone to the point where the person drops their defenses and gives up their banking information, after a request is made for money. The scammer will impart a sense of urgency; this transfer has to happen right away. Be smart and don’t fall for this. But if you do, don’t feel embarrassed or ashamed. Contact law enforcement. — Heloise
The right key
Dear Heloise: Got lots of keys and hate sorting to find which one goes to which lock? I mark the top of the key on both sides and around the keyhole with nail polish. Different colors for every lock! — Sharon W., via email
