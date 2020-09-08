Dear Heloise: I have a habit of signing up for free trials for a number of different services, subscriptions, monthly deliveries, etc. The problem is, I forget to cancel after the free term, and then I see these charges on my credit card!
Now I keep a detailed notebook about each subscription, along with the contact information for that company and the dates when things expire. I think these companies are counting on us forgetting to cancel and not checking our statements. — P.M. in Texas
Readers, be vigilant about what information you’re giving out and to whom, and only subscribe to programs from reputable companies. Most companies are operating above-board, but things move pretty quickly nowadays, and we have to be responsible for our own actions. — Heloise
Tech Talk Tuesday
Dear Heloise: I love that newer cars have voice-activated phone calling ability. If you have to take a phone call, it makes it safer to talk while driving. — Carly in California
Carly, this is a good hands-free option if you’re able to do it safely. — Heloise
Safe Trade
Dear Heloise: I like buying, selling and trading with people in online marketplaces. But I was worried about the safety factor; meeting up with someone I don’t know or having a stranger come to my home.
Police substations are a safe, clean, well-lit and always-staffed place to meet up to trade. If we can’t meet inside, we trade in the parking lot. There are always cameras. — Jennifer R. in Texas
Jennifer, what a great idea! Meeting during the day at the police station or sheriff’s department is a very safe way to meet up. — Heloise
It All “Ads” Up
Dear Heloise: I have always wondered why the manufacturers of paper towels have not used the paper rolls as advertising tools. They could be used as a coupon for future purchases or have a famous quote or riddle on them.
I know my wife would use up the paper towels really fast just to get to the coupon! — Lynn S. via email
Cut it Down
Dear Heloise: Since antibacterial wipes are expensive and are getting difficult to find during the pandemic, I have started cutting them in half or thirds and then putting them in a separate container. That way, if I just want to wipe down an item from the grocery store or the steering wheel in my car, I don’t have to use a whole wipe. — M. Ellen, via email
Check it Out
Dear Heloise: The grandmother who wrote to you about learning to use her computer should contact her public library. Many libraries offer free or low-cost computer training specifically for senior citizens. — Information Maven, via email
Kitty Rub Down
Dear Heloise: I’ve found that a microfiber cloth works as well as a cat brush for removing the loose hair from my cat’s coat. He loves the rubdown, too! — Tessa in Virginia
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
