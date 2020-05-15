Dear Heloise: I allow my dog to sniff a lot while we walk along. That’s OK, right? — Angela in Texas
Angela, Not only is it OK, it’s recommended! Experts agree that a dog’s sense of smell is more than 10,000 times as sharp as a human’s. So let them explore all the scents of their neighborhood.
A dog’s nose is designed differently than a human’s nose; a dog can sniff over and over uninterrupted while breathing at the same time. So, walk slowly with your dog, and literally stop and smell the roses. It’s a great stimulus for your dog, and it’s actually good for them. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Meet Teddy. Teddy is a beautiful, short-haired orange cat, perfectly at home on his mom’s bed. Incidentally, the majority of orange cats are male, and most calico (tri-colored) cats are female. To see Teddy and our other Pet Pals, visit my new website, www.Heloise.com, and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend you’d like to share? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise
TEXT OF ASSURANCE
Dear Heloise: I am a senior citizen (age 77) who now lives alone and was concerned that something could happen to me and I would not be found for an unknown amount of time. My son and I came up with a solution to assure he would know to actually check on me.
When I get up in the morning, I text him a message. For example, “I am up now and am fine.” At bedtime, the message would be, “Going to bed now.” If he failed to get one of these messages, he would know something was wrong. Maybe this can help others in the same situation. — Carolyn N., Elizabethtown, Ky.
Carolyn, this is a great use of today’s technology, and I’m sure it’s a comfort to you and your son. We all need to keep an eye out for each other. You never know who just might need a helping hand. — Heloise
PUPPY POSES
Dear Heloise: When we got a puppy for my toddler son, we started a great family tradition. We take a picture each year of the dog and my son in the same pose. It’s fun and inspiring to see how these two change throughout the years. — Bill in Illinois
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.