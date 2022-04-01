A showing the 1927 silent film, The General, along with Dennis James' accompaniment on the organ will be held at The Southeast Ohio History Center on Wednesday, April 13 with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.
Famed actor, Buster Keaton, produced and starred in this 1927 silent film. It was inspired by a true story of the Andrews Raid — Union soldiers from Ohio who stole a Confederate train in Marietta, Georgia with the intent of burning all of the railroad bridges between there and Chattanooga with the goal of cutting supply lines to the Southern Army. Some of the soldiers were from and are buried in Southeast Ohio.
Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the showing will start at 8 p.m. We will have a small concession stand open with candy, pop, popcorn, and water available for purchase. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required.
Tickets are $15, presale for SOHC members and students; $20 at the door for SOHC members and students; $20, general admission presale; $25, general admission at the door and a family bundle of four tickets, snacks and drinks is available for $60.
Tickets are available for purchase at the SOHC front desk in person or over the phone. For more info, call (740) 592-2280 or email dominique@athenshistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.