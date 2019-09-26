On Sunday, Nov. 3, the Southeast Ohio History Center’s powerful pipe organ will sing out as renowned professional organist Dennis James performs the accompanying score of a classic silent film. The film for this event will be the 1923 classic "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," starring Hollywood’s Man of a Thousand Faces, Lon Chaney.
The evening is the signature fundraising event for the History Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a social hour, which will include hors d’oeuvres and drinks, a silent auction, and music. The movie begins at 7 p.m. with a live auction taking place during the intermission.
Tom O’Grady, of the Southeast Ohio History Center, said "We chose this film to bring more attention to the setting of the story. The recent catastrophic fire in the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has brought more awareness to the fragility and importance of heritage sites. The loss of heritage sites, locally, and at the global level, greatly affect many people.”
One percent of the net profit of the History Center fundraiser will be donated on behalf of the people of Southeast Ohio toward the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral. Just as it takes a village to protect historic sites locally, it takes a much wider community to protect a World Heritage Site such as Notre Dame.
Tickets to the event go on sale Oct. 1 and can be purchased by calling the Southeast Ohio History Center at 740-592-2280. The price per ticket is $50 for History Center members and $60 for non-members.
For more information about the silent film/organ concert call the History Center at 740-593-7552 or visit www.athenshistory.org.
