Andrea Hixson

MOUNT HOPE, WV – Appalachian Bible College of Mount Hope, WV announced that Andrea Hixson, of Athens, OH, and a graduate of Ohio Connections Academy has been named to the President's List for the 2020 fall semester. She is a freshman majoring in Bible Theology and specializing in Biblical Counseling and Spanish. 

Students must be enrolled full time and have a grade point average of 3.25-3-59 (on a scale of 4.0) to qualify for the Honors List. A grade point average of 3.60-3.99 is required for the Dean's List and 4.0 for the President's List. 


Recommended for you

Load comments