Bryan Hobocienski recently received his PhD in chemical biomolecular engineering from The Ohio State University. Bryan is the grandson of the late Ray and Lillian Nott and Walter and Ovina Hobocienski, all from Glouster. Bryan’s parents, Walter and Lawana Hobocienski are residents of Dublin, Ohio, originally from the Glouster area, and are both graduates of The Ohio University.
Bryan is a 2007 graduate of Dublin Jerome High School. Prior to his PhD work, Bryan obtained a bachelors and Master of Chemical Engineering from the Ohio State University. Bryan served as a graduate research and teaching associate for the chemical biomolecular engineering department at OSUy while performing his PhD research.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.