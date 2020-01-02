Bryan Hobocienski recently received his PhD in chemical biomolecular engineering from The Ohio State University. Bryan is the grandson of the late Ray and Lillian Nott and Walter and Ovina Hobocienski, all from Glouster. Bryan’s parents, Walter and Lawana Hobocienski are residents of Dublin, Ohio, originally from the Glouster area, and are both graduates of The Ohio University.

Bryan is a 2007 graduate of Dublin Jerome High School. Prior to his PhD work, Bryan obtained a bachelors and Master of Chemical Engineering from the Ohio State University. Bryan served as a graduate research and teaching associate for the chemical biomolecular engineering department at OSUy while performing his PhD research.

