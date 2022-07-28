Hocking College Board Seeks Nominations Jul 28, 2022 Jul 28, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A caucus of presidents representing different boards of education in Athens, Hocking and Perry counties will be meeting soon to appoint three new members to the Hocking College Board of Trustees.Prospective candidates must reside in Athens, Hocking or Perry counties. However, in order to give balance to the Board, preference will be given to applicants from Athens County.The deadline to apply is 5 pm on August 5.Interested applicants are advised to send their resume and a letter of interest to Mr. Kyle D Fuller, Office of the President, Hocking College, 3301 Hocking Parkway, Nelsonville, OH 45764.For more information reach out to Fuller at 740-753-7009.The next scheduled meeting of Hocking College's Board of Trustees is August 18, 2022.For more information on HC visit https://www.hocking.edu. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Student Environment Education School Resource Hocking College Board Of Trustees Perry County Campus Work Politics University Hc Faculty Institutes Learning Work Force Applicant Caucus Deadline Kyle D Fuller Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Plaintiff, two defendants in Athens County sex abuse lawsuit ask court to let it proceed U.S. House passes bill guaranteeing contraception access, with eight GOP votes Over 190 apartments going in at Kershaw Greene Burrow reportedly undergoing appendectomy Ohio State fair opens Wednesday Trending Recipes
