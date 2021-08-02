The summer 2021 graduating class from Hocking College held their graduation ceremony this past weekend on Saturday, July 30 with 51 students wrapping up their college careers.
Of those who graduated, 19 students did so with Honors, 5 graduated with affiliation to the Phi Theta Kappa Fraternity Organization, 1 was celebrated as an honored veteran, and 2 were celebrated as student athletes.
The ceremony honored students from each of Hocking Colleges five schools, the School of Arts, Business & Science, the School of Natural Resources, the School of Nursing & Allied Health, the School of Public Safety Services, and the School of Workforce Development.
Hosting duties fell upon Dr. Betty Young, Hocking College’s president, along with the college’s vice presidents, deans, and board of trustees.
The following students won awards from the college:
- Landon Sprigler — Scholar Athlete Award
- Tyler Monk — Student Employment Award
- Chelsee Bushee — Richard Elston Leadership Award
- Jhediah Bragg — President’s Award
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.