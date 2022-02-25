The Hocking College Foundation will host “A Gatsby Gala,” the 2022 Spring Gala & Fundraiser, on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The event will be held at The Lodge at Hocking College in Nelsonville, OH. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This year’s black-tie gala will have a Roaring 20’s theme. 1920’s-inspired dress is encouraged but not required. Tickets are $100 for a single person and $190 for a couple and can be purchased online on the Hocking College Foundation website (foundation.hocking.edu/spring-gala).
The gala begins with signature cocktails and live music. Then at 6 p.m., an interactive murder mystery dinner theatre show will be performed by the Hocking College performing arts students followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The Hocking College Culinary Arts Program has created the fabulous four-course menu for the gala.
Dinner will start with crab salad stuffed tomato boats — fresh heirloom tomatoes stuffed with a crab and tarragon salad. Then guests have one of three entree options: beef wellington- filet cooked medium rare, covered in mushroom duxelles, then wrapped in a puff pastry, salmon- salmon filet, pan-seared to medium and finished with a lemon and herb compound butter. Or cauliflower steak (vegetarian option)- cauliflower steak oven-roasted until tender, then finished with a fresh romesco sauce. For dessert: pineapple upside down cake- A vanilla butter cake with caramelized pineapple, in-house soaked maraschino cherries, and topped with vanilla whip.
The live auction will begin at 8 p.m. with several auction items available, donated by local businesses and artisans as well as Hocking College students and alumni.
All proceeds from the event go to the Hocking College Foundation, which provides scholarships and emergency funding for Hocking College students. This fundraiser directly impacts the ability of students to attend college and achieve their goals of obtaining a degree. We thank you for your contribution.
For a list of sponsorship opportunities, please email Doug Wells at wellsd34471@hocking.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.