Hocking College’s school of arts, business and sciences will present an Easter Extravaganza Saturday. This event will take place in John Light Hall on the HC campus at 3301 Hocking Parkway, Nelsonville.
The festivities will begin at 10:30 a.m. and feature an Easter egg hunt, crafts and other Easter-themed activities. Participants will also have the opportunity to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.
Admission to the Easter Extravaganza is free and open to the general public.
However, in case of poor weather conditions, every activity will be relocated to the Hocking College Student Center.
For more information about this event contact, Ryan Rieder, dean, arts, business and sciences, at 740-753-7214.
