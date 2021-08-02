Hocking College's Nature Center is now offering bike rentals to the community. With it being so difficult to find bicycles in stores right now, this is a great opportunity for people to get outside and exercise.
In addition to the bike rentals, the college has also installed 13 outdoor fitness machines along the Hocking Adena Bikeway for students and community members.
