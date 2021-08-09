Hocking College has announced their Dean’s List for the Summer 2021 semester. In order to be honored, students have to achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher with a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.0.
The list goes as follows:
- Nathanael R. Alden
- Tabitha L. Anderson
- William M. Anderson
- Jenna E. Bailey
- Derek H. Barnhill
- Jhediah D. Bragg
- Levi K. Brandeberry
- Andrew Brown
- David A. Brown, II
- Kyla N. Bryant
- David L. Cain
- Tahirah E. Caldwell
- Mitchell A. Carpenter
- Kiah K. Chonko
- Matthew B. Collene
- McGuire X. Corbin
- Luke P. DeConcini
- Ryan L. DeLoach
- Sora Evans
- Brittany D. Farley
- Sarah K. Farmer
- Nathan P. Foulks
- Courtny M. Fulk
- Colton R. Gilmore
- Reece H. Gold
- Luke A. Hanson
- Gavin A. Hilliard
- Roger A. Hogue, III
- Pamela L. Hopkins
- Aubree N. Johnson
- Johnathan S. Kellis
- Jordan Marra
- Robert W. McFarland
- Benjamin H. Miller
- Zeen K. Misner
- Laura M. Moorhead
- Emilee N. Neekamp
- Magdalene C. Ngeno
- Romeo F. Nyadzi
- Kylee R. Ooten
- Brandi N. Parsley
- Christopher M. Parson, Sr.
- Parina J. Patel
- Kathryn M. Rhodes
- Sara R. Richey
- Cody R. Roberts
- Nikolas G. Rolon
- Austin M. Rose
- Elizabeth K. Samson
- Ilana D. Sark
- Trey T. Schaller
- Kaden J. Schaller
- Courtney R. Seesholtz
- Virginia I. Sheff
- Tiffani D. Sloan
- Theodore L. Smith
- Taryn R. Smith
- Charles A. Smith
- Alicia N. Speakman
- Nathanial C. Stebelton
- Natalie B. Wahl
- Gavin J. Wesley
- Allycia Wilson
- Terry L. Winans
- Tiffany N. Wine
- Landon L. Wisor
- Matthew P. Zinn
