This weekend, from Sept. 24th - 26th, Hocking College will be hosting an ExploreAg Camp, a weekend camp for high school students focused around entrepreneurship in the agricultural industries.
The program is sponsored by the Ohio Farm Bureau, in partnership with The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences and the 4-H Organization. Additional partners are the Young Entrepreneur Institute, the Ohio Afterschool Network, VentureLab Entrepreneurial Learning, Grow Next Gen, EducationProjects.org, and the Ohio Soybean Council.
High school students with interests in science, technology, food and other agricultural endeavors are invited to attend the camp, which will provide hands-on activities and educational opportunities.
Hocking College will feature sustainable entrepreneurial careers through their programs which include:
- Natural Resources
- Agroecology
- Fish Management & Aquaculture Sciences
- Equine Health & Complementary Therapies
- Forest Management
- Wilderness Horsemanship
- Farrier Science & Business
- Wildlife Resources Management
The students will end their camp on Sunday with a pitch presentation to a panel of local agricultural entrepreneurs, including the President of Ohio’s FFA, the Director of Hocking Hills Chamber of Commerce, and more. The presentation challenges the students to discuss current scientific issues facing their community and the world, and think critically to propose solutions for these issues.
For more information or to register for the camp, visit exploreag.com or email mulligan.70@osu.edu.
If you or someone you know is interested in enrolling in any of the Degree or Certificate programs offered at Hocking College, contact our Admissions team by emailing admissions@hocking.edu or by calling 740-753-7050.
