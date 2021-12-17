Beginning in Jan. 2022, Hocking College has increased scholarship opportunities for students enrolling in one or more Short-Term Certificate programs, thanks to a grant received from the state of Ohio Department of Higher Education.
Students enrolling in one of the eligible certificate programs and meeting the enrollment eligibility criteria, will be considered for up to a $2,000 award that will be applied to offset tuition costs.
Qualifying short-term certificates can be earned in less than one year that leads to a credential (e.g. certificate, certification or license) required to qualify for an in-demand job in the region. The complete list of eligible certificate programs at Hocking College include:
- Advanced Welding
- Business Operations
- Canine Grooming
- Canine Training
- Commercial Drivers License
- Conservation Contractor
- Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)
- Entrepreneurship
- Farrier
- Firefighter I and II
- GIS/GPS
- Human Resources
- Insurance
- Marketing
- Peace Officer Academy
- Phlebotomy
- Ready-to-work Automotive
- Ready-to-work Carpentry
- Ready-to-work Electrical
- Ready-to-work HVAC
- Ready-to-work Manufacturing
- Ready-to-work WasteWater Operator
- Ready-to-work Water Treatment Operator
- Real Estate
- Sales
- Timber Harvest and Tree Care
The scholarships will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis for newly enrolled students in these eligible programs. No additional application is required to be eligible for this scholarship. The scholarship can award up to $2,000 per student per certificate.
