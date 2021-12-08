Holiday cheer is coming early in Amesville, Ohio this year. A group of locals have created windows that are sure to bring smiles to both young and old.
Their inspiration came from childhood memories of department store windows both in Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.
Take a trip down memory lane during the month of December to see what has been created.
The Village of Amesville will also be hosting a special evening on Dec. 18 from 6-9 p.m. The event will be located in Gifford Park where hot cocoa and cookies will be served. There will be luminaries and caroling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.