DELAWARE, OH – Allie Holm of Athens, OH, graduated this spring from Ohio Wesleyan University.
Holm earned a Bachelor of Arts degree Cum Laude and was a Biology (Zoology) and Pre-Medicine/Pre-Dentistry major and Chemistry and Spanish minor.
Ohio Wesleyan held a combined 176th and 177th commencement ceremony May 29, celebrating its Classes of 2020 and 2021 and the students who persevered during a pandemic with "creativity, ingenuity, and profound commitment."
The ticketed event was held outdoors in Ohio Wesleyan's historic Selby Stadium, with President Rock Jones, Ph.D., addressing the graduates and their families and friends.
