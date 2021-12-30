Hafflet’s Mill Outlet and Brynn Saunders Attorney at Law were recognized by Holzer Helath Systems as the December sponsors of the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund.
The 45-year-old fund has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to the thousands of pediatric patients who have received care on Holzer’s Pediatric Units.
Hafflet’s Mill Outlet, was represented by Marlin and Nancy Rose and Brynn Saunders Noe Attorney at Law, was represented by Brynn Saunders Noe for their charitable contributions.
The entire staff of Holzer joins in expressing their gratitude, along with the young children and their families, for these generous contributions to the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund.
For more information, please contact Abby Greer at the Holzer Heritage Foundation (740) 446-5878.
