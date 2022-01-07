Holzer welcomes first baby of the year born in system

Holzer would like to welcome their New Year’s Baby 2022!
Brynlee Rae was born on Jan. 2 at 8:25 a.m., weighing 7 lb. 2oz. and 19 inches in length.
She is welcomed by proud parents Shane Messer and Hannah Bryant, and big sisters, Mackenzie and Paisley. The family resides in Jackson, Ohio.
