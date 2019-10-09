Hopewell Health Centers recently hosted an art contest for children ages 5-17 with themes of "Feelings" and "Safety." Here are the winners of that contest:
Best of Show — Evelyn Ripple
Federal Hocking
Grades 4-5
Feelings — 1st, Maddie Hines; 2nd, Juniper Ballew; 3rd, Adelaide Bashaw
Safety — 1st, Sophia Carlson; 2nd, Harmony Dotson; 3rd, Bella Mitchell
Grades 6-9
Feelings — 1st, Evelyn Ripple; 2nd, Maggi Ballew; 3rd, Gwenyth Carr
Safety — 1st, Ava Tolson
Nelsonville-York
Feelings — 1st, Lilian Paris
Athens
Feelings — 1st, Stella Rose Pyle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.