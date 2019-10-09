Hopewell Health Centers recently hosted an art contest for children ages 5-17 with themes of "Feelings" and "Safety." Here are the winners of that contest:

Best of Show — Evelyn Ripple

Federal Hocking

Grades 4-5

Feelings — 1st, Maddie Hines; 2nd, Juniper Ballew; 3rd, Adelaide Bashaw

Safety — 1st, Sophia Carlson; 2nd, Harmony Dotson; 3rd, Bella Mitchell

Grades 6-9

Feelings — 1st, Evelyn Ripple; 2nd, Maggi Ballew; 3rd, Gwenyth Carr

Safety — 1st, Ava Tolson

Nelsonville-York

Feelings — 1st, Lilian Paris

Athens

Feelings — 1st, Stella Rose Pyle

