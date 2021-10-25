June 10, 1934. The Wellness Hospital. Great Depression.
“Fire, FIRE. EVERYONE GET UP AND GO!”
“help *cough* HELP *COUGH COUGH*!”
Everyone was frantic, especially eight-year-old Mary Johnson who was almost drowning in flames. But nobody came to save her. They completely forgot about Mary when they were evacuating, and by the time they realized, it was too late.
“Yes, my plan has worked. Now to the next phase,” said the mysterious figure lurking in the shadows.
“What? Where am I?” Mary said looking around worriedly.
“That does not matter now. Do you wish to get vengeance against all those pesky mortals that forgot you?”
“Possibly, but what about all my friends and family?”
“Don’t worry they’ll be fine, all you need to do is get rid of all who stepped foot in this hospital. You see, I feed on human fear, and I need your help to get it.”
“It’s a deal.”
June 10, 2017
“Jessica, Jessica, I heard about this abandoned hospital that would be great for a news story! Oh, hi Olivia. You wanna come?” John said as looked around.
“John, we’ve been over this, every time you think of a new story we almost die trying to get it!” said his twin sister, Jessica.
“Oh and one more thing, NO,” shouted Olivia
‘’Come on guys, just one more story! Pleeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee-” John was cut off by a familiar knock. *knock knock*
“Come in,” said Jessica.
“Hello, anybody there?” shouted Melissa.
“Oh, hey Melissa! John here was just telling us about another boring adventure,” Olivia said with her usual sassy voice.
“I like adventures,” said Melissa cheerfully.
“You should come then!” John replied.
“Ya I’ll come,” said Melissa.
“Great, now WE have to go Melissa,” said Olivia angrily.
“Sorry I guess, Livie.” said Melissa sarcastically.
“YES!” whispered John.
“Please don’t make me go please don’t make me go please don’t make me gooooooo,” Olivia whined.
At the Abandoned Hospital
“Why am I here again? Oh right, because of Melissa,” said Olivia angrily.
“Really Olivia, that’s getting old.”
“It is Lissa’s fault though.” said Olivia.
“I don’t care, I am going in. John, are you coming?!”
“Yes, remember, I was the one who wanted to do it in the first place.”
As they walked to the hospital, they started to notice all the creepy, eerie features of the building. A large part of it was burnt, and it was old and dusty with cobwebs and LOTS of spiders. The windows looked yellow and dusty; they let light in but you can’t see out.
“Umm I don’t like this, mate,” said John’s cameraman, and best friend, Joe.
“Come on Joe, you promised to help,” John said as he started to drag him in.
“As long as no one is dragging me in!” said Olivia (Melissa grabs her arm) “You’re coming with us.”
“Wait up!” said Jessica who was on her phone the whole time.
As John was dragging Joe, they all heard mysterious noises that sounded like a small high-pitched child giggling... but nobody was scared ...yet.
“OLIVIA, CHECK YOUR CELL SERVICE!” said a frantic Jessica.”
NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!” screamed Olivia as the group whipped around with concern.
“THERE IS NO CELL SERVICE!!!!!!”
“Really, Olivia? Really? Melissa said furiously.
“Blimey, did you hear that?” said Joe worriedly.
“What is i-”
“Sorry mates, I’m outta here” Joe said as he dropped the camera and ran out the door.
“Joe, wait, the door, it’s unstable!” screamed John as a pile of heavy debris fell in front of the door from the outside. But Joe was too scared to come back and help open it.
They were trapped!
The mysterious figure lurking in the shadows grimaced in amusement. “Your prey is here, Mary.” *giggle*
“We’re trapped with no CELL SERVICE!” said Olivia.
“What is going on?” said Jessica.
Meanwhile John continued searching for his best friend. “JOE! JOE!, come back here you-”,
“LANGUAGE, John!” screamed Jessica.
“We’re all gonna die,we’re all gonna die,we’re all gonna die without cell service”-
“Shut it, Livie, we’re all gonna live! We just need a way to get out of here, hospitals from the 1930s have back doors right?” asked Jessica.
“Ummmm I don’t think so Jess, but I have an idea, let’s split up!”said Melissa.
“That’s a good idea Lissa, we can find another way out if we split up,” said Jessica optimistically!
***
Olivia was alone in an unknown room filled with old medical equipment. The sound of Olivia walking was the only noise she could hear
*pat*pat*PAT *PAT*
“Hello?...is anybody there?”
*bang*BANG*
“This isn’t funny, Jessica.”
Oliva feels a hand on her ankle, the grip tightens
“Jess stop. Jess? JESS?! AHHHHHHHHHH!”
*giggle*
Meanwhile…
“Come on there has to be a door somewhere,” Jessica constantly repeated as she searched the halls.
“Huh, what’s this place?” She dusted off the sign and still couldn’t read it. It was too old, but something drew her in.
For no discernible reason, she wanted to see what was inside the room. Jessica creaked open the door and looked inside.
It was a typical hospital room with a white bed, nearly gray from all the dust, and it had a small desk with decaying flowers sitting on it. But the most bone chilling sight of all was a literal set of bones, parts of a decaying skeleton laying on the bed!
A tear dropped from Jessica’s eye. “Someone died here!”
She then heard a voice.
“And you will too!” She felt a cold hand on her leg.
“AHHHHHHHHHHHH”
*giggle*
Melissa entered a room that was burnt and half filled with ashes.
“AHHH” exclaimed Melissa as ashe crashed into John.
“Oh, hey John,’’ Melissa said cooly. “I wasn’t scared.”
“Riiiiiiight.” replied John sarcastically. “Anyway, have you seen Jessica and Olivia? I’ve been searching for them,’’ John said with a worried voice.
“No have you?” Malissa questioned.
‘’NO, that’s why I’m asking!”
“DON’T RAISE YOUR VOICE AT ME!” Melissa shouted.
“OK, WHY ARE WE YELLING?” John replied.
“I DON’T KNOW!” shouted Melissa. She collected herself and cleared her throat. “I don’t know.”
*GIGGLE*
“What was that? Did you hear that?” said a terrified John.
“I did,” said Melissa.
“He-hello?” John mumbled.
“Who’s there?” said Melissa with a fearless voice.
Then, out of the shadows came a dark figure with white flowing hair, teeth like knives, and three snake-like eyes. Her body was made of shadows and only her head, neck, and chest were visible. Behind her, Mary floated off the ground, but she was not as she was before. Compelled by darkness, her hair grew to her knees and over her face and she was still wearing the hospital gownthat was charred at the bottom.
She looked at the terrified pair and laughed.
“You! You’re the one who made that noise,” said John pointing at Mary.
“You guys are creepy,” said Melissa who was still not scared.
“SILENCE! You foolish mortals, always with your absurd thoughts. It’s time for you to give me my dinner!” said the shadow in a hungry voice.
“AHHHHHHHH! WHAT THE HECK ARE YOU?” They both screamed as the creature drained their fear and left them as lifeless husks.
June 15, 2017
“Breaking news. The so-called abandoned hospital is being torn down after a history of disappearances in that area.”
“Oh, no no no no no. What have I done!” shouted Joe as he spilled his cereal.
giggle...
This story was written by two sixth-grade students in Lyndi Maxwell’s class at The Plains Intermediate School.
