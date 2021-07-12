A hazardous waste drop off is scheduled for July 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Hocking College.
Acceptable items include toxins like ammonia, bleach and antifreeze as well as other corrosive and flammable materials. Those looking for a full list of accepted items can find one on the Athens-Hocking Solid Wast District website.
Proof of residency, such as a valid ID with address or current utility bill, will be required to drop off materials.
