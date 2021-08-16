In the event of an emergency, the needs of your pet are pretty similar to your own with a few obvious differences. Lieutenant Dan Riley of the Athens Fire Department has some tips to prepare pets for emergency situations
Food and water are the most crucial necessities. Lt. Riley recommends that two kits are prepared, a stay in place kit and a lightweight one for travel. At least three days of food and water for both yourself and your pet should be stored.
Included with food and water should be a first aid kit with supplies for yourself and your pet. This can include:
- Bandage materials to cover wounds
- Animal antiseptic ointment
- Clippers
- Latex gloves
- Pet first aid reference book
Owners are recommended to speak with their veterinarian about what other supplies will be needed. Any medicine your pet takes should be packed away in a waterproof container.
Ensuring that your pet has their identification collar is a must. An extra leash, collar and ID tag can be placed in the emergency supply kit. Muzzles to control unruly animals can be a useful tool. Vaccination document, medical records and registration information should be copied and packed with their medication.
In an emergency situation, grabbing your pets crate or pet carrier will be beneficial in the chance that they get sheltered in an open facility. Include a label with your pets name and your information. Items for your pets sanitation needs should be brought as well.
If a pet is lost, having photo of you and the animal on your phone or person will help establish ownership in the event that they are found. To keep pets from becoming further stressed, familiar items such as toys or their bed can be helpful.
For further information, please visit: http://www.humanesociety.org/issues/animal_rescue/tips/pets-disaster.html.
If you have any questions, please feel free to call The Athens Fire Department at 740-592-3301.
