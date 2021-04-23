BUFFALO, NY – Hunter Wood, of Athens, OH, was among several students to participate in Ignatian Scholarship Days at Canisius College, during the week of April 19.
The academic tradition, held virtually this year, highlights the rich intellectual life on campus through examples of outsanding faculty-student scholarship. The program includes presentations, exhibits and presentations from students within all three academic schools: the College of Arts & Sciences, the Richard J. Wehle School of Business, and the School of Education & Human Services.
Wood is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2022 and pursuing a degree in Management. Wood's Ignatian Scholarship Day presentation was titled "AZA Zoo Social Media Database."
Canisius College is one of 28 Jesuit colleges and universities in the United States and the premier private university in Western New York. Canisius College prepares leaders - caring, faithful individuals able to pursue and promote excellence in their communities, their professions and their service to humanity.
