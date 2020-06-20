The Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting an Ice Cream Fundraiser event on Saturday, July 18 at S.R. 124 in Salem Center. The fundraiser will be curbside pickup from 9-11 a.m. The ice cream will be only sold in quarts. Available flavors will be: banana, butter pecan, cherry nut, chocolate, lemon, Oreo Cookie, pineapple, strawberry and vanilla. For more info call 740-669-4245

