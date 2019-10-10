Impact Ohio will hold a Southeast Regional Conference on Thursday, Nov. 7 at The Ohio University Inn & Conference Center from 11 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. The conference is a partnership effort with The Success Group and the Ohio University Voinovich School of Leadership & Public Affairs.
The Impact Ohio Southeast Regional Conference, cosponsored by the Ohio Democratic and Republican parties, will offer a special, bipartisan opportunity to explore public policies important to the region.
“We expect to have an engaging dialogue on a variety of topics, and we look forward to having business and community leaders gather to network and gain new insight into issues facing the community. We’re especially thrilled about the great agenda we have shaping up,” said Jennifer Flatter, CEO of Impact Ohio.
The conference will hold three public policy panels titled “Exploring Infrastructure Needs in Southeast Ohio,” “Economic Opportunity and Elevating the Regional Economy,” and “Creating a Culture of Health in Appalachian Ohio.”
Current confirmed speakers and panelists include:
- Robert Sprague, Ohio Treasurer of State
- Steve Patterson, mayor of Athens
- Jay Edwards, Majority Whip, Ohio House of Representatives
- Dr. M. Duane Nellis, president, Ohio University
- Dr. Mark Weinberg, founding dean, Voinovich School of Leadership & Public Affairs
- Dr. Marsha Lewis, associate professor and senior associate dean, Voinovich School of Leadership & Public Affairs
- Craig Butler, district chief, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Southeast District Office
- Matthew Hammond, executive vice president, Ohio Oil and Gas Association
- Bret Allphin, development director, Buckeye Hills Regional Council
- Mike Jacoby, president & CEO, APEG
- Sharon Hopkins, regional program director, Procurement Technical Assistance Center
Following the conference, there will be a post conference reception at Peden Stadium from 5-7 p.m. in the President’s Box on the 4th Floor.
Register for the conference and reception at https://impactohio.org/2019southeast/.
