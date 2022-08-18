Operation Overlord, the 1944 Allied invasion of Europe, utilized 5,333 Allied ships, disembarking almost 175,000 Allied troops onto French soil in conjunction with an air drop of nearly 20,000 Allied sky soldiers.
The invasion, combined with additional forces needed for the drive to Berlin, dictated a more efficient logistical support system than was in existence at the time.
The Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) was established in 1941 to work alongside the Army, but not within it. The women did not receive regular army benefits, overseas pay, government life insurance, veterans medical coverage or death benefits. If captured and held as a prisoner of war, the women did not receive protections guaranteed by the Geneva Conventions.
This all changed in 1943 with the military’s realization it could not provide from existing manpower the logistics needed to support the pending European operations.
On July 3,1943, Congress took a step towards resolution of this deficiency, converting the WAACs into the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) and making it a part of the regular Army with the same benefits and protections enjoyed by their, soon to be, male counterparts.
On August 5, 1943, 33 days after its creation, Mary M. Savage of Buchtel, previously serving in the WAACs, now enlisted in the WACs, joining the regular army. Mary was the first female from Athens County to enlist in the WACs. Service was a logical extension of her participation in the fight against German and Japanese aggression. Mary had previously been employed in the burgeoning national defense industry.
Within approximately three months, Mary, along with 10 officers and 176 enlisted women of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 2nd WAC Separate Battalion, of the 174th WAC Headquarters Company, followed the first wave of WACs to England, joining staging operations in London for the forthcoming invasion of the continent. This assignment garnered another first for Mary. She was the first Athens County WAC to serve in an overseas assignment.
Holding the rank of corporal, Mary served as a non-commissioned billet officer until the fall of 1944. As a billet corporal, among other duties, Mary acted as a liaison between the WACs and company officers and the British Ministry of Works, overseeing billeting for the Allied soldiers. Starting in the Civil War, soldiers’ letters received by their parents were often published in local newspapers.
Continuing this tradition, Mary’s overview of her military billeting duties were outlined in a letter published in the June 6, 1944 edition of the Athens Messenger. After the Normandy landing, Mary crossed the English Channel to Paris and was assigned to the army’s newspaper, the Stars and Stripes. In a letter to her parents published in the Athens Messenger on March 18, 1945, she described a recent trip to the front lines, accompanied by two other military reporters. She related that she carried a .45 pistol in a shoulder holster and “We went right through Luxembourg and St. Vith and all those places where only a few weeks ago there was heavy fighting. I saw all kinds of tanks, airplanes, trucks, cars, and guns that had been knocked out. … “[I] could hear the heavy artillery.” On this tour to the front line, Mary established another first, this time a first for a WAC. Traveling in a Willys-Overland Model MB jeep she wrote “I am the first WAC to have gone up this far.”
Mary served most of her two year enlistment overseas in the European Theater of Operations. Honorably discharged in 1945, she was awarded the European-African Middle Eastern Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Ribbon, WAC Service Ribbon and the American Theater Ribbon.
Next week, we will profile another Athens County native who played a significant role in the history of the WACs.
