As a clerk after the war with the Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen and Abandoned Lands (Freedmen’s Bureau) in Washington City (now D.C.), 23 year old Hiram Robinett of Chauncey, Ohio wrote in a Jan. 6, 1867 letter to his father of his frustration working at the Bureau. It was established by Congress in 1865 to improve the lives and alleviate the suffering of African Americans after the Civil War. The Freedmen’s Bureau’s first commissioner was General Oliver Otis Howard for whom Hiram Robinett clerked.
Though he had his detractors, during the Civil War, Howard attained the rank of Major General, was a recipient of the Medal of Honor and at Gettysburg commanded the 11th Corps of the Army of the Potomac. Upon the death of 1st Corp commander General Reynolds, he became the commander of the Union forces at Gettysburg until the arrival of General Handcock. He commanded the 11th Corps’ successful three-day defense of Cemetery Hill, the Confederates main objective during the battle.
For two years, Hiram Robinett clerked for this distinguished general and first commissioner of the Bureau. Howard, he and the other early Bureau staff and agents formulated and implemented the Bureau’s assistance to the African American communities of both the North and South. This assistance provided food, housing, medical aid (construction of 45 hospitals), legal assistance (re-settlement of African Americans on lands confiscated by the government during the war) and promoted education for former enslaved people. The Bureau was also instrumental in founding Howard University, named for General Oliver Otis Howard who served as the bureau’s commissioner and was a founding member of the university and its third president from 1869 to 1874.
Robinett and Howard had more in common than working at the bureau. Like Howard, Robinett fought at Gettysburg as a 2nd Lieutenant with the 1st West Virginia Cavalry. Both men lost arms to amputation during the war — Howard his right arm and Robinett his left hand and forearm. And both held strong Christian beliefs; Howard came to be known as the “Christian General.”
Robinett, born in Waterloo Township, was raised on a farm outside of Chauncey. Enlisting at the outbreak of the war with the 3rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry, he made it as far as Columbus to Camp Jackson (today Goodale Park) and Camp Chase before his 90-day enlistment expired. Along with a number of other Athens County boys, Robinett crossed the Ohio River, enlisting in the 1st Virginia Union cavalry, renamed the 1st West Virginia Cavalry when West Virginia entered Union statehood. On July 3, 1863 in the closing hours of the Gettysburg battle, Robinett rode alongside his fellow Company E soldiers in the infamous Farnsworth’s Charge, which rode forth from the base of Bushman’s Hill along the eastern base of Big Round Top within sight of Little Round Top and Devil’s Den.
Robinett’s ride, as was Sidney Knowles’s, a friend from Chauncey, was a short one. Knowles was killed while riding alongside Robinett — who received a wound to a left elbow joint — necessitating amputation of his forearm the next day in a makeshift hospital in nearby Hanover, Pennsylvania.
Discharged from the 1st West Virginia Cavalry, Robinett continued the struggle to bring a measure of dignity to the nation’s enslaved community. Rather than return to Chauncey and Athens County to follow in his fathers footsteps as a farmer or pursue an education, he remained in Washington City where he continues his efforts to improve the lives of the African Americans through the Bureau.
Robinett began work in Feb. 1866 as a clerk in the office of Commissioner Howard. In less than a year, Robinett sent the letter dated Jan. 6, 1867 to his father in which he spewed out his frustration with the outside interference with the Bureau’s mission.
He wrote, “I love my job at the ‘Freedmen’s Bureau.’ The tasks that General Howard and the Staff tackle every day would wear out most ordinary men and I am solidly convinced that these men are far from ordinary. Their dedication is only surpassed by their vision and their unwavering loyalty to more than 4 million colored people…”
Then describing the environment the Bureau faced in the execution of its mission, Robinett described the anger of the “common citizen” towards the Bureau’s work: “The hatred, not too strong a word, is everywhere. Northerners are very shocked and upset as to how this post rebellion environment is working out. Southerners and ex-Rebels are bitter and continue to take it out on the public every chance they get. The poor colored folks are in danger most every minute of every day and the existing laws make it nearly impossible to protect them.”
And though employed by the federal government, this did not restrain Robinett from directly criticizing President Andrew Johnson: “President Johnson is doing all he can to disrupt the success of the Bureau. He has had several agents dismissed and it is rumored to be because of their enthusiasm towards doing what we were hired to do. It is a well-known fact that the President doesn’t like General Howard or the Freedmen’s Bureau. It especially irritates him that Lincoln and Congress put it under the War Department, which makes it difficult for him to control, even as Commander in Chief.”
Robinett concluded the letter,” I realistically do not see me returning permanently to Chauncey any time soon. There is so much more to see and do.”
Unfortunately, this was not to be. The following February experiencing health issues, possibly consumption, which he felt was “temporary” in nature, Robinett returned to Chauncey in an attempt to regain his health. This was not the case.
On March 24, 1868 Hiram Robinett died at age 25. He was laid to rest in the family plot in Nye Cemetery in Chauncey.
In a March 26 letter, Hiram’s father notified General Howard of his passing. Space limitation does not grant the opportunity to set forth the respect and high regard General Howard expressed of Robinett and the accolades bestowed upon him in General Howard’s June 13 return letter to Hiram’s father.
The depth of the respect for Robinett, and the personal loss felt by General Howard and the Bureau staff, was summarized in the concluding paragraph: “We will miss him and commit to his honor our continued efforts to finish this job in the manner that he would expect. I have been notified and [I] have personally contributed to a fund to provide a graveside monument to your son. You need not apply for a headstone as we are taking care of that for you.”
Shipped by rail, the obelisk headstone arrived on June 29 and was placed on Robinett’s grave on July 3, exactly five years to the day of Hiram Robinett’s wounding at the battle of Gettysburg.
A life of only 25 years, the last seven unselfishly lived advocating for disenfranchised African Americans, was honored by General Oliver Otis Howard and the staff of the Freedmen’s Bureau for Hiram’s who commissioned the monument that stands over Robinett’s grave in Nye Cemetery.
