Athens barber Cecil Gillette's retirement ended a personal connection to the most famous tonsorial artist lineage in Athens, a lineage going back to before 1883. Already established as two of the “most skillful manipulators of the razor and shears in Athens,” the Athens Messenger, in it’s May 12, 1887 edition, acclaimed that “tonsorial artists” Alex Bell, in association with his brother William, “are securing a large share of the custom (sic) of our citizens and those whose business compels them to tarry in Athens. If you want a clean, smooth shave or a first-class hair cut go to the City Hall barber shop.”
William would leave the shop, eventually taking up residence until his death in Washington D.C. Though not the first commercial African-American tonsorial artists in Athens, Alex Bell’s respected stature in the community and excellent barbering skills would have a defining and long lasting influence on his successors into the 21st century.
Marrying Miss Lizzie Madery in 1883, Alex, sometime after 1893, moved his shop to the Hotel Berry, which had opened on March 28, 1893. Edward C. Berry, the owner and proprietor, married Mattie Madrey, the sister of Lizzie. As such, the move to the Hotel Berry would not have been unexpected. And, from a business perspective, it was a logical move. Recognizing the benefits of its location, moving his shop from City Hall on East Washington Street and around the corner to the Hotel Berry on Court Street would not be an inconvenience to his local customers while adding to his customer base the travelers, business and salespersons staying at the prestigious hotel. Alex was as fortunate in love and as perceptive in business as he was a good barber.
To evidently meet the demand of servicing an expanded customer base, Alex, at one time or another, employed three barbers: Dan Myers, who left in 1906, and James Bowles who died in 1908 after leaving the shop. In 1907, Chris Lomax, relocating from Xenia, Ohio, stepped across the shop’s threshold. Unlike Myers and Bowles, Chris would remain a fixture on Court Street until a stroke in the mid to late 1970’s impaired his barbering abilities.
Chris worked under the tutelage of Alex for a little over a year. The middle of February found Alex confined to his home, reputedly suffering from “an attack of rheumatism.” On May 4, 1908, Alex was transported to Grant Hospital in Columbus for an operation where that evening he died from appendicitis.
Later that year, Lomax purchased the shop, and eight years later in 1916, the relationship with Alex Bell was resurrected when Lomax brought into the Hotel Berry barber shop Alex’s son, Chris Bell, who the Athens Messenger reported was a barber in Portsmouth, Ohio. This professional relationship, formalized in 1922 when Chris sold Carl a half-interest in the business, would continue for 55 years until Chris Bell’s death in 1971.
In 1916, the charges for barbering services at the Bell & Lomax barber shop were 25 cents each for a haircut, a shampoo or a massage; 10 cents each for a shave or a tonic face slap. A long standing tradition in barber shops that, according to Chris Lomax, ended in their shop with George Walker, the proprietor of a Court Street bookstore, was maintaining a customer’s shaving mug and brush on shop shelving, available anytime a customer came in for a shave. It was not unusual to shave a customer twice a week or even daily. The family was given the shaving cup and brush upon the customer’s death. If Walker’s shaving mug and brush were in the shop at the time of his passing, his family would have received them.
Another service that started in 1921 and continued for a number of years was cutting women’s hair. It was not uncommon to find more women than men getting their hair cut in the shop. Many times, a man would wander into the shop only to find all the chairs occupied by women with others standing and waiting their turn.
In 1921, Edward Berry sold the Hotel Berry. The following year on June 1, 1922, the Bell & Lomax barber shop moved to the basement of 8 North Court Street, known to most longtime Athenians as the Security Bank Building. If you knew Ray Cook, or knew of him, you know why 8 North Court was and, by many, is still referred to as the Security Bank Building. Cook was the Security Bank’s president, loan officer, and sometimes teller and performed just about every other job associated with the bank.
The Bell & Lomax barbershop location is now occupied by Skin Hooked Tattoo. If not for the two barbers, the outside access to the Skin Hooked Tattoo may not be available. Bell & Lomax had the outside stair step entrance constructed, which continues to this day, providing access from the walkway between 8 North Court and the Presbyterian Church.
This remarkable relationship between these two exemplary men, their customers and the Athens community continued until the death of Carl Bell on March 10,1971. He was a member of the Mount Zion Baptist Church, and services were held there on March 13 with Reverend William Strickland officiating. Burial was in the West Union Street Cemetery.
After Carl’s death, Chris continued working, maintaining the connection between the customers and the community that both he and Carl had developed. However, he only practiced alone for a short time. Across the street in the Athens Hotel owned by Seth Lewis, and which was for sale, another barber was plying the trade by himself, Cecil Gillette. Daily, Lomax would walk from his shop to his home on Mound Street for lunch. On one of these walks, Lomax asked Gillette, each who would cut the others hair, if he would consider joining him in his shop, and with this invitation, Lomax and Gillette started a professional relationship in August of 1971, which continued until Lomax’s stroke and subsequent move in the mid to late 1970’s to live with an out of town relative.
The stroke unfortunately brought to an end an unparalleled period of service to the Athens community by three extraordinary individuals: Alex Bell, Carl Bell and Chris Lomax. In a June 4, 1972 Athens Messenger article, the rich history of these three individuals was acknowledged. Two customers of Chris Lomax were quoted, exemplifying the relationship Lomax had with his customers and the community. Russell Glass of Chesterhill, Ohio, returning to the area after retiring from a 25 year teaching career in Upper Arlington, Ohio, inquired if Chris Lomax, his barber before he left the area, was still cutting hair.
Told he was, Glass related he “walked into the shop, and Lomax not only remembered him but called him out by name.” And Dr. Goldsberry was quoted as saying Lomax is “one of Nature’s great gentleman and sentimental part of the Athens scene.”
Cecil Gillette, forever the barber and gentleman in the mold of the Bells and Lomax and who had the privilege of working a barbers chair next to Lomax and, vicariously through him, Alex Bell and Carl Bell, carried on their rich traditions until his retirement in 2009. How fortunate and blessed can one be, as Cecil was, to be given the opportunity to reach out, personally touch, be a part of and be enriched by three such eminent men who established and contributed so much to a magnificent, significant and wonderful period of Athens history which continues to this day.
So much more can be said about these three wonderful tonsorial artists, but space and time are confining. Thank you Cecil for sharing with me your knowledge and memories of a special time on Court Street to which you also contributed.
William R. Walker
Athens
